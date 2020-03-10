Investors question what to do as stock market plunges in wake of coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The biggest mistake people can make in the wake of the stock market drop, is to sell based on emotions rather than facts, that’s according to finical advisers here in Rochester.

Ronna Grimes is hopeful that the drop in the stock market won’t affect her retirement fund.

“I’m not worried about the stock market to much because over the course of my lifetime, and my retirement things have been invested, the stock market has gone up and down, and I just hope that it will come back again,” said Ronna Grimes, a Penfield resident.

But this drop is huge — down nearly 8 percent in one day. For everyone, it’s a big dent in the nest egg, especially, for retirees, and people close to it.

Financial adviser Jason Garlock says the worst thing people can do right now is panic. But those with a plan are in better shape than those who need the money soon.

“Selling during down markets like this based strictly on emotion is one of biggest mistakes you can make as an investor,” said Jason Garlock, partner, and chief investment officer with Cobblestone Capital Advisers.

“The longer time horizon that you have, the less worried you should be for sure. People that are in the best situations are the people that have a long time before they need the money,” said Garlock.

For those who may be feeling a little anxiety, there are options and Garlock says it might be a good time to reevaluate your investments.

“Well, the first thing I would say if you’re concerned is find someone your working with and talk to them. Not everyone has an adviser but everyone should have someone that they’re comfortable with talking to about their plan, to go to in times like this if they have questions,” said Garlock.

Ronna Grimes is taking that advice

“We’re not selling off we’re not getting upset about the stock market. More upset about the illness itself than the quarantine,” said Grimes.