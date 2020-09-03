How unemployment benefits are taxed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Unemployment compensation is taxable income.

That’s the message CPA Chris Gamble has for the millions of Americans who are receiving unemployment benefits. He discussed what people on unemployment need to know Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Unemployment compensation is subject to federal income tax and if you’re in a state that has state income tax, like New York, it will also be subject to that,” Gamble said. “It’s not subject to any social security or Medicare taxes like your wages are, but the main point is that unemployment compensation is taxable income.”

Unemployment compensation is taxable at your marginal rate. “So you would add all of your other income and determine what bracket you fall into,” explained Gamble. He added that the extra $600 people received as part of the Cares Act was a federal supplement to the state unemployment insurance and that will also be subject to federal and state income taxes.

When it comes to paying the unemployment compensation taxes, Gamble said there are a couple of options. “The first option would be when you sign up for unemployment you can elect to have withholding come out of your payments. If, however, you did not do that, you could send quarterly estimated tax payments to both the federal government and the state government. If you’re not doing either of those, I would suggest you plan and do a tax projection for yourself. Look at how much you’re going to owe as a result of the unemployment compensation and save that money because in 2021, in March or April when you file, that’s when you’re going to owe the income taxes for the 2020 unemployment.”