ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — David Young from the New York State Society of CPAs says having online accounts with the IRS and New York State can make filing your taxes easier and more efficient.

Young discussed what you need to know Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

The link to set up your IRS online account is http://www.irs.gov/account

To set up an IRS account you need to:

· Verify your identity with ID.me. You’ll need to provide a photo of an identity document such as a driver’s license, state ID, or passport.

*Note – this week the IRS suspended plans to use facial recognition as part of this process after concerns were expressed over data security.

The link to set up your NYS online account is https://www.tax.ny.gov/online/

· When setting up your IRS/NYS online account it will be helpful to have your last couple of tax returns with you to assist with questions during the setup process.

Taxpayers can view:

· The amount they owe, updated for the current calendar day

· Their balance detailed by year

· Their payment history and any scheduled or pending payments

· Key information from their most recent tax return

· Details about their payment plan, if they have one

· Digital copies of select notices or letters from the IRS

· Make a payment online

· See payment plan options and request a plan via Online Payment Agreement

· Check their advanced child tax payments.

· Check their “Economic Impact Payments”

· Check their estimated tax payments.

· Access their tax records via “Get Transcript Get An Identity Protection Pin” – https://irs.gov/ippin

An Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) is a six-digit number that prevents someone else from filing a tax return using your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. The IP PIN is known only to you and the IRS. It helps the IRS verify your identity when you file your electronic or paper tax return. Even though you may not have a filing requirement, an IP PIN still protects your account. Here is a link to the IRS for their online tools – https://www.irs.gov/help/tools

It will help with:

· Transcripts

· Filing

· Refunds and Payments – for example, finding out the status of your refund.

· Information on Earned Income Tax Credit.

· Tax Withholding Estimator

· Taxpayer Assistance