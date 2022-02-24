ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re feeling overwhelmed about filling out your tax return it might be time to identify and hire a tax preparer to help with the process.

Scott Adair from the New York State Society of CPAs discussed some of the key considerations you should keep in mind when choosing a tax preparer Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“I would start with friends and family as far as who they are using or who they are talking with regarding tax preparation,” Adair said, with a word of caution. “There’s a lot of personal information being shared with those professionals.”

For that reason, Adair said trust is a critical component.

“You need to develop that level of trust so you need to ask the questions that are important to you. Ask the simple questions about being able to review the tax return before it’s filed, being able to check to make sure that the individual has credentials associated with preparing tax returns — whether that be through the federal government, the state government, or — in our case — a licensed CPA or an attorney.”

There are red flags to look for as well. “If the tax preparer is not allowing you to look at the return before it is filed or is not asking you questions regarding your income or your expenses these are always red flags to associate with somebody who is not necessarily preparing a tax return that may be yours but filing it on your behalf,” Adair said.

If you feel you have been scammed, Adair said to be proactive. “The two primary focuses at that point should be to contact the State Tax and Finance Department and/or the IRS to talk to them about it to start to tee up what the next steps would be for you. Always remember the fact that the information that you’re sharing with your tax preparer is all of your financial information. They have the storybook of your financial life once you file that tax return with them or once you turn those documents over to them so trust, trust, trust and make sure you ask the right questions of those professionals so you can trust them.”

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says tax return preparers must do the following:

Post their New York State Tax Preparer Registration Certificate and price list



Tell you up front whether they will represent you if your return is audited later



Ask you about your income, expenses, family, and any other information or documents needed to accurately complete your return



Allow you to review your completed return — including your bank account information — and ask questions before you sign it



Give you a written statement of any interest and fees you will be charged if you choose a refund anticipation loan (refund advance) or a refund anticipation check (refund transfer) instead of having your refund deposited directly into your bank account



Sign your tax return and enter the preparer tax identification number (PTIN) and New York tax preparer identification number (NYTPRIN), if applicable



E-File your tax return



Give you a year-round address and phone number you can use if you have questions or concerns about your return and provide you with a copy of your filed return.

If your tax preparer does not follow these requirements, you may file a complaint with the Office of Professional Responsibility at www.tax.ny.gov (search: tax preparer complaint).