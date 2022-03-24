ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and that has a direct impact on savers and borrowers.

Scott Adair from the New York State Society of CPAs discussed the benefits and drawbacks associated with rising interest rates Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“The good news is this is an environment really where savers will hopefully over the long term start to see interest rates for their savings accounts go up,” Adair said. “That should generate some income for folks, especially on the fixed income side of things.”

The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter-point in mid-March. “This is short-term interest rates today that we’re talking about,” explained Adair. “So things to think about are your adjustable-rate home equity loans, your adjustable-rate home mortgage loan, and credit card debt is also adjusted based on the change.”

Adair added the shift in rates will also impact new and used car loans.

The Fed is expected to continue to raise interest rates. “The rumblings out there are six to seven more times this year and continued into 2023 to bring it back to what we saw pre-pandemic as far as interest rates go,” said Adair. “This is the first time since 2019 that this rate has been adjusted.”

Adair said now is a time for individuals and families to take a close look at their budget, especially with the Consumer Price Index or CPI at its highest level in 40 years.

“This is not a time to worry about what the interest rate is. It’s a time to really refresh your family or household budget. Dust that off and make sure that you’re sticking to that from the standpoint of spending and/or savings at this point.”