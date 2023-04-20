ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Association of Realtors says housing inventory has dropped across New York for the 41st consecutive month in year-to-year comparisons.

Inventory of homes for sale across New York has dropped to 30,298 homes compared to 34,605 available homes last March — marking a 12.4% decrease. The last increase in housing inventory in year-to-year comparisons was in October 2019, according to NYSAR.

Monroe County saw a 27.4% decrease in new listings from 2022 to 2023, with 636 new listings in March 2023. Closed sales in Monroe County also decreased by 12.2% from 476 to 418 closed sales.

The median sales price for a house in Monroe County increased by 4.4%, from $202,525 in March 2022 to $211,500 in March 2023. On the upside, Monroe County has 64 more homes for sale in 2023, a 16.1% increase.

Genesee County saw a 15.8% decrease in new listings. 45.9% fewer closed sales were reported in March 2023, dropping from 37 to 20.

Following the trend in Monroe County, the median sales price for a house in Genesee County has seen an increase from $171,600 in March 2022 to $207,000.

Wayne County broke the pattern with an increase in new listings, with a five home (6.1%) increase from 82 to 87 houses. The median sales price of a home in Wayne County, according to NYSAR, dropped from $165,500 in March 2022, to $139,950 in March 2023. There are 6.7% more homes available in Wayne County.

Ontario County saw one of the biggest jumps in the median sales price of a home, with a 38.4% increase to $257,500. In March 2022, the median sales price for a home in Ontario County was $186,000.

Similar to Monroe County, Ontario County saw a decrease in both new listings and closed sales. 149 new homes were listed in March 2022. In March 2023, 20.8% less homes were listed, at 118 homes.

Livingston County remained consistent in the number of new listings with 43 homes. The median sales price for a home is currently $172,500, an 8.7% decrease from last year’s $189,000.

Overall, NYSAR says houses on the market statewide are staying on for three days longer than previous reporting, a 4.5% increase in the number of days they were on the market in 2022.