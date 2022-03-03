ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is one simple step that will enable you to get your tax refund sooner this year.

Matt Bryant of the New York State Society of CPAs said that step is to e-file your tax return. He discussed the benefits of e-filing Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

What is E-Filing your tax returns?

· Complete your income tax returns for the IRS and New York State via online website

· Digitally sign and file your IRS and New York State income tax returns

Who is eligible for Free File software?

· Taxpayers with income of $73,000 or less in 2021

· Available for data entry and filing now

· Allows for E-Filing of your IRS and New York State income tax returns at no cost

Where is Free File software available?

· The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance web site at www.tax.ny.gov/pit/efile

What if you make more than $73,000?

· The website lists approved software available for taxpayers to E-File their returns

· Will be able to E-Filing of your IRS and New York State income tax returns at a cost

What are the advantages of E-File?

· Calculations are automated

· Taxpayers receive confirmation that their income tax returns have been received

· If you select direct deposit, your refunds may be received up to two weeks sooner

What if a taxpayer has questions about their income tax returns?

· A trusted certified public accountant can be a great resource for income tax returns