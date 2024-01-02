ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul has released her first proposal for her 2024 State of the State revolving around consumer protection and affordability.

Hochul said that the four proposals in her Consumer Protection & Affordability Agenda aim to strengthen consumer protections against unfair business practices.

The proposals include protecting customers from abusive businesses, expanding paid medical and disability leave, eliminating insulin cost-sharing to save New Yorkers around $14M, and expanding the state’s hospital financial assistance law to reduce medical debt.

“If the last two years have been about putting more money in New Yorkers’ pockets, this year is about keeping it there and that starts with safeguarding people’s hard-earned cash,” said Hochul.

Hochul adds these proposals are a part of her mission to make the state more affordable for New York residents. She plans to continue her mission by using executive orders to fix the housing crisis and raise the minimum wage through 2027.