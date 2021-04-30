Gift card scams are causing losses- here’s how they might be prevented

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gift card scams have become one of the preferred ways for criminals to steal your money. Losses are skyrocketing, but what are retailers doing to protect you from gift card scams?

Typically, a scammer calls victims, pretending to be from a company or a government agency demanding payment right away, with a gift card.

“Then they’re going to mail them as payment or scan the codes and send them right there to the suspect, as part of the payment,” said Lt. Jim Meyers of the Cicero Police Department.

Now, Cicero Police have come up with a way to try to put a stop to the gift card scam.

“The plan came from one of our officers Mike Aregano- he came to us and just wanted to come up with some way, some safeguard to prevent these from happening after dealing with one of the dozens and dozens we deal with,” said Lt. Meyers.

The plan is to first put mini stop signs up at gift card racks inside stores.

The second step, says Cicero Police Chief Steve Rotunno, is to educate the managers and cashiers to pay special attention when someone approaches with multiple gift cards, and ask them a few extra questions.

This is to help stop the crime right at the checkout.