ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new report from AAA shows that gas prices are on the rise nationally, with the average price in New York going up also.

According to the report, the national gas price average has increased to $3.28 — a six-cent increase from last week. Some motorists in New York may also see an increase as the state average saw a five-cent increase from last week — increasing to $3.45.

The Energy Information Administration attributes these prices to the demand for gas increasing from the milder weather. Motorists can expect these prices to increase if demand increases.

In addition, the total domestic gas stocks sell, which may lead to an increase in pump prices if stocks remain tight.

In contrast, crude and diesel prices have decreased — crude oil prices range from $76 to $81 while diesel prices had a slight three-cent decrease from last week. In New York, diesel prices saw the prices decrease by just a penny.

In Western and Central New York, some areas such as Rochester and Buffalo saw small decreases in their prices. Many other areas saw increases — Rome saw the highest increase of nine cents in Western New York, according to AAA.

AAA Western and Central New York broke down gas price averages in the following areas: