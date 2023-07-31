ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the last seven days, motorists may have noticed a price increase at the gas pumps, despite the demand for gas being lower than it was a year ago.

According to the latest report from AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas increased to $3.76 — which is 16 cents higher than last week. In New York, the average increased by 12 cents to $3.82.

Diesel prices have also increased, with the national average of a gallon now being $4.04, a 16-cent increase from last week. In New York, the price is $4.38, a four-cent increase from last week.

The report says that the price of oil is the reason for these increases. Oil prices rose by 15% in July and surpassed the $80 a barrel mark.

In addition, gas supply is lower. The report adds this is due to some parts of the country experiencing extreme heat, which has led to lower production volumes.

“Motorists have seen average gasoline and diesel prices rise at the fastest pace in over a year, but the rise seen in the last week should now start slowing,” said GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan. “However, as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, any new issues could easily push the national average over $4 per gallon for the first time in 2023. Drivers may want to brace for potentially higher prices yet.”

AAA Western and Central New York break down gas price averages in the following areas: