ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices in New York State have dropped despite uncertainty from the Israel-Hamas War a few weeks ago.

According to AAA’s latest report, the average price for a gallon of gas in the US has gone down by 10 cents to $3.88. In New York, the price dropped down four cents to $3.81. Rochester’s average is $3.85, a two-cent decrease.

In addition, the average diesel price has gone down by six cents to $4.46 nationally and by two cents to $4.71 in New York.

Experts explain that oil prices have risen a few dollars per barrel, but aren’t close to the spike that occurred when Russia invaded Ukraine. They said that the reason prices spiked then is because Russia is a significant oil producer, whereas Israel and Palestine are not.

“While the price of oil jumped some 5% last week, I remain steadfast that additional declines are coming to gasoline prices the way the situation stands now, but remain cautious that this depends on actions that are not foreseeable, mainly the conflict in the Middle East,” said GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan.

A full breakdown of gas price averages in areas of Western and Central New York, as reported by AAA, can be found below: