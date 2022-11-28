ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices continue to drop across Western New York after Thanksgiving, according to a new report from AAA released Monday.

The new report said that the national average price for a gallon of gas is down 11 cents from one week ago, with New York’s average price down six cents from last Monday.

AAA officials report the following averages:

⦁ Batavia – $3.62 (down 9 cents)

⦁ Buffalo – $3.73 (down 3 cents)

⦁ Elmira – $3.64 (down 5 cents)

⦁ Ithaca – $3.79 (down 1 cent)

⦁ Rochester – $3.76 (down 4 cents)

⦁ Rome – $3.82 (down 7 cents)

⦁ Syracuse – $3.73 (down 4 cents)

⦁ Watertown – $3.85 (down 6 cents)

AAA officials said that the national average has been falling since June, but Thanksgiving’s gas prices were the highest since 2000.

AAA attributes the price drop to lower oil prices. Monday’s oil prices are anywhere between $74 to $81 a barrel — a drop from last week when the prices ranged from $80 to $87 a barrel.

“All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

The report also showed that diesel prices are down eight cents since last week, but are still higher than they were last year.