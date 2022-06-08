ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been about a week since the beginning of Monroe County’s gas tax holiday, and gas prices are rising again.

While there’s a small relief at the pump, many are asking the same question: Is there any end in sight?

Bill Adams is the president of the New York State Association of Service Stations and Repair Shops

He’s been working with local gas and repair shop dealers for 30 years. Most recently, he’s been advocating for them in this period of inflation.

“We have expenses to meet, and our wholesale prices go up on a daily basis,” he said. “Rent, mortgage payments, normal business expenses we pay for. There’s still 8 cents a gallon on the pump that needs to be paid to Monroe County.”

Adams says at this point, the holiday seems to be causing more trouble than anything; even combined with the state’s discount.

But David Yates with AAA says the relief is going to mean a lot for residents — no matter the size.

The only problem, he said, is it doesn’t feel noticeable yet.

“All of a sudden, crude oil prices went up to $120 dollars a barrel,” he said. “This kind of negated the tax relief we were getting for a few days.”

He says there’s no clear answer as to when prices will calm down — it mostly has to do with tensions in Russia and Ukraine.

But without the holiday, stations would be well over five dollars right now.

On Wednesday, the average in Rochester is just under that: $4.92.

“Once the prices hit that $5 mark a gallon, about 75% of people say they’re going to change the way they look at driving, and their habits, and that could have a big impact when you look at the Fourth of July holiday coming up,” said Yates.

County Executive Adam Bello says the holidays will remain in place, as long as prices are high. They’re set to expire on December 1.