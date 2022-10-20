ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new report from the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS said that the median home selling price increased.

According to the third quarter report, the year-to-date sales total was 10,085 — which was 7.6% below the same period in 2021. The report also shows that the year-to-date median sales price of $200,000 was 11.1% above a year ago.

The report also shows that the number of new listings was down 18.2% (2,555) and the number of closed sales went down by 10.6% (2,495) from the first nine months of 2021.

Michael O’Connor, the president-elect of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, said in a statement that home buyers are still active throughout the region since they are still motivated to find a home before a potential mortgage rate increase.

“REALTOR® are working with buyers today who are much more measured in their approach to

finding a home,” said O’Connor. “While newly listed homes are attracting high numbers of buyers, purchase offers reflect an understanding of current economic conditions and desire to avoid bidding wars.”

Additionally, the report said that the number of homes listed for sale at the end of September was 1,612 — an increase by .02% from September 2021.