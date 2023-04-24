ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If your tax refund was a bit smaller this year, you’re not alone. Experts are finding a near 10 percent decrease nationwide, compared to this time last year.

In some cases, Americans are owing the IRS more than usual.

Whether you filed your taxes early or late this season, many Americans were surprised to find a smaller refund compared to previous years.

At the same time, local tax experts say more than 40 percent of those who filed in the US expected to owe more on their returns.

“What really happens to people in real-time is a surprise. So, you hear about these things, there’s always tax discussions in December or around then. Then, when the rubber hits the pavement as they say, this really did happen,” said Jim Schnell, CPA with MMB + Co., a firm based out of Rochester.

Schnell says with a change in COVID-era programs, which either enhanced or expanded, many of those expired heading into 2022.

“Things went back to normal. The child tax credit went back $2,000 and there was no enhanced child tax credit. There was no $3,600 dollar level for 6 and under age-wise. So, you really saw the return to normal as the COVID-era programs ceased,” said Schnell.

Schnell says even if people did not itemize on their tax returns, they could receive up to a $600 deduction for a married filed household.

While it might seem like a small amount, Schnell says it can add up.

“From 2015 until 2019, the pre-COVID era, the average refund was around $2,700 and no more than $2,800 dollars. That is pretty steady for around 5 to 6 years. It’s really just during these two COVID periods where we saw it balloon up to $2,900 and $3,300. Now, it’s back down to a little under $3,000,” said Schnell.

Despite the average refund decreasing this time around, he adds it’s still a better outcome than before.

“Even though it’s down this year, it’s still above what it was for the recent pre-COVID period,” said Schnell.

To keep track of your refunds this tax season, the ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool is recommended on the IRS website. Experts also recommend consulting with an accounting firm to plan ahead for the next tax season.