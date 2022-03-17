ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Earned Income Tax Credit is helping some people receive a bigger income tax refund this year.

Michelle Staebell of the New York State Society of CPAs discussed the tax credit and what you need to know Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

What is the Earned Income Tax Credit or EITC?

The earned income tax credit is a refundable credit, (meaning it results in a refund to the taxpayer even if they have no tax liability.

Taxpayers with low earned income (not investment income, or unemployment income) may qualify.

The EITC is larger for taxpayers with kids.

Who cannot get the EITC?

It depends on the taxpayers filing status and number of dependents, but basically higher income taxpayers do not qualify.

Taxpayers who have investment income over $10K do not qualify.

Any taxpayer who recklessly or intentionally disregards the EITC rules cannot claim the EITC for the next two years (10 years if fraudulent).

A taxpayer without a Social Security number (SSN) does not qualify.

The EITC has some new rules for the 2021 income tax return. What are they?