‘Don’t have shame’: Advice from a financial planner if you lost your job due to coronavirus

Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

‘Don’t have shame’: Advice from a financial planner if you lost your job due to coronavirus

Finance

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, TEXAS (KDAF) — The coronavirus has thrown many families into uncertain waters when it comes to making ends meet. For those who have lost their job or have been furloughed, the income may have stopped but the bills, rent or mortgage payments haven’t.

If anything, the pandemic has caused many people to realize they need a plan for now and in the future. Peter Dunn, aka Pete The Planner, who is CEO of Your Money Line, has a few tips on how to recession-proof your finances, what to do if you’ve found yourself unemployed, and when to expect stimulus checks.

First, what about those stimulus checks?

Dunn says that if you’re eligible and you have a bank account on file with the IRS, you should get a deposit sometime around April 15. If you’re waiting for a paper check, it could be up to 20 weeks.

If those checks either aren’t enough or won’t get here in time, there are still options.

Things that typically weren’t negotiable may now have some wiggle room. Dunn’s first financial priority is the basics. He says “make sure you have an efficient food plan for your family. That’s my No. 1 financial priority for everyone.”

Beyond that, things like credit cards, student loans and even mortgages and utilities may have flexibility. If you’ve lost your job, Dunn says the first calls you should make are to your landlord or mortgage bank and tell them what’s going on. Afterward, call your utilities and others to see what can be worked out regarding bills.

Losing your job and calling up strangers to tell them about it can be daunting. Dunn says there’s no shame in it, though.

“Don’t be embarrassed, don’t have shame, you’ve done nothing wrong to lose your job during this time,” he said.

According to Dunn, open communication and coming together is how to get through this crisis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss