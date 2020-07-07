Don’t forget 7/15 tax deadline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new unexpected tax deadline is approaching on July 15 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income tax returns, originally due April 15, are now due July 15. Garrett Wagner of the New York State Society of CPAs discussed the looming deadline Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Wagner said you can still file for an extension to complete your tax return for both the federal government and New York State, but if you owe the IRS money, it must be paid by July 15 or a payment plan must be set up. Most people he said can refer to their previous year’s tax return to determine whether you will receive a refund or owe money.

In addition, Wagner said there is still time to get your paperwork together and work with a CPA to complete your income tax return. Most CPAs are working through the COVID-19 pandemic and can assist you with a last-minute filing, or help you get an extension to file.

For more information, visit NYSSCPA.org.