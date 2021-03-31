                                                                                                                         
DiNapoli reminds New Yorkers to claim the money they’re owed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is reminding New Yorkers that they may have unclaimed money waiting for them.

In a tweet posted Monday morning, DiNapoli provided examples for people in Niagara Falls, Lockport and Batavia, where he says $10 million, $5.2 million and $3 million, respectively, are waiting to be claimed.

According to the State Comptroller’s website, nearly $119 million has been returned to New York residents so far this year.

MORE | To search for lost money, click/tap here.

