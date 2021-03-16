Dept. of Financial Services shares new guidance on fair, prompt payments of health insurance claims

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The Department of Financial Services is alerting insurers on how to limit insurance claims denials, inappropriate payment reductions, or delays for necessary services.
The protections listed in the circular letter prohibit insurers from denying hospital claims for administrative reasons, require insurers to use national guidelines when reviewing hospital claims, and shorten timeframes for insurers to make medical necessity determinations.
“DFS will continue to remove roadblocks to New Yorkers receiving the healthcare they deserve,” said Superintendent of Financial Services Linda Lacewell. “DFS commends the insurance industry for its collaboration on today’s guidance.”
The circular letter advises insurers of these new requirements:
- Insurers cannot deny a payment for medically necessary services based on a hospital’s noncompliance with an insurer’s administrative requirements.
- Insurers must decide on a preauthorization request for inpatient rehabilitation services after an inpatient hospital visit within one business day from receiving the necessary information.
- When payment is not made, insurers must decide on a non-expedited appeal within 30 calendar days of receiving the necessary information to conduct the appeal.
- Insurers must not deny a preauthorized service using different standards than those used for the preauthorization review.
- Insurers must pay claims, through the internet or electronically, within 30 days of receiving the claim when the insurer’s obligation is reasonably clear. If additional information is needed, payment must be made within 15 days of determining that payment is due.