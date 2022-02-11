ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When people tune into the Super Bowl this Sunday, many will be watching the commercials as closely as the game.

Dixon Schwabl + Company Public Relations and Content Director Paul Gangarossa discussed the marketing game within the game Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Several commercials have already been released before kickoff. “At this point, the cultural phenomenon that is watching Super Bowl ads during the Super Bowl has prompted companies to try to extract more value out of that little window,” Gangarossa explained. “So the question isn’t if they’re going to leak their ad or tease it. It’s how. So viewers are taking in a lot during the game so this also generates better odds that their ad will not just be seen but absorbed, understood, thought about, and acted on.”

Gangarossa said a 30 second commercial for this year’s game will run companies between $6.5 million and $7 million. While that’s a lot of money per second, Gangarossa said those spots deliver plenty of value. “The number is ridiculous – $6.5 to $7 million – it’s a crazy number. But I would say the value of the Super Bowl spot is at an all-time high. The Super Bowl really has distanced itself, and it has been for years, but – in terms of appointment television – there is nothing even close to it. But it’s not just the people who are watching the game. The cultural phenomenon of wanting to watch the ads – there is no other event or circumstance in life where people are looking to watch commercials – so with that captive audience, the value of it has actually gone up.”

In terms of themes, Gangarossa said there will be traditional commercials with some new wrinkles as well. “You’re going to get your staples with humor and heartstrings. A lot of celebrities are going to be crammed in there but there are a couple of themes that I think are going to stand out. For me, get-rich-quick is one of them. This is a combination of what I’m seeing with sports books and then two other industries – cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Diversity is going to be on display but I think in a more natural and comfortable way. Health and wellness would be another one and then cars, snacks, and beer because it’s the Super Bowl.”

There are opportunities for local companies to advertise during the game as well. Gangarossa said for those companies, it’s about identifying what works best for them. “Super Bowl marketing breaks most of the rules of traditional marketing because it’s such a unique cultural event, but – long story short – the takeaway is – get creative and shoot your shot. You don’t need the Super Bowl, but find any event – and the greater ROC region is teeming with festivals, sporting events, and performances that you can hitch your brand to. Find those opportunities that make sense for you, scale them for you, and then – when you can’t afford to be there in person – look for those cost-effective options on social media platforms that can run sidecar to those types of events and still extract a lot of value.”