ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Those who currently make purchases with a Citizens Bank Visa debit card can soon expect a new one in the mail!

In a letter sent out to those who bank with Citizens Bank, the company said a recent partnership with Mastercard will replace their current debit cards.

For now, Citizens Bank said there is no immediate impact to customer’s current cards. Bankers can continue to use their Visa cards and send or receive money through Zelle.

According to a press release from Citizens Bank, the new Mastercard is made from 90 percent recycled PVC and will feature Mastercard’s Touch Card notch. Citizens Bank says this notch improves card recognition for customers who are blind and partially sighted.

Citizens Bank says the reissuance for consumer and business cardholders will begin in January 2024. Those with current debit cards that expire in December can expect a Mastercard Debit Card before the card expires.

For more information, visit Citizens Bank website.