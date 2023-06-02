ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re getting a closer look at what’s inside the new Debt Ceiling Bill that President Biden is expected to sign in the coming days and how it will impact the Greater Rochester Area.

Both Congressmembers Joe Morelle and Claudia Tenney voted in favor of the legislation, also known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023. Within it are eliminations of unused covid funds and cuts to IRS funding over the next two years. Plus, changes to accessing food stamp programs that have some charities concerned.

For nearly a decade, Laurie Prizel has been leading the Dimitri House non-profit to feed those in need. She argues lawmakers ignored key barriers that keep those in poverty from finding work.

“Transportation, because if you have a person who’s on a very fixed income, how are they now getting transportation to seek employment around the area,” Prizel said. “And secondly how are they going to be able to get to and from there?”

Under this debt ceiling package, those between the ages of 50 and 54 without children in their household now must meet new requirements such as providing proof of working 20 hours a week. This change will be phased in over a three-year period. But veterans and the homeless are exempt.

“Somebody will have to manage that program, so let’s weigh how much money are we will going to save along with paying to provide support to provide a program that’s going to monitor are they working?,” Prizel continued. “How many hours? Why didn’t they work 20 hours?”

“Compromise requires give and take on both sides and I think this was the responsible thing to do,” Rep. Joe Morelle argued.

“It means that people who have retirement savings and have social security or Medicare and Medicaid are going to be able to not have to worry about whether or not their benefits will continue,” the Congressman added. “This would have been incredibly disruptive to pensions all across the country.”

This bill also requires the freeze on student loan payments to officially end on Aug. 31st. Financial specialists say now is the time to speak with your provider about setting up your payment plans.

“If you’re on an income-driven repayment plan, you do not have to recertify based on your income right now for six months after the payment pause ends,” Pamela Hart, Senior Advisor at Consumer Credit Counseling explained. “However, if your income has drastically increased, I highly recommend you do certify because your payment could decrease quite a bit.”

In a statement to News 8, Rep. Claudia Tenney explained this bill “reins in the Biden administration’s out-of-control spending, protects vital services for our nation’s seniors, and veterans, and protects small businesses and hard-working families from IRS overreach.”