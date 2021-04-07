‘Brings hope for revival,” NYSUT President comments on state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the passing of New York State’s $212 billion budget on Tuesday, leaders from New York United Teachers addressed how this will help K-12 schools.

NYSUT President Andy Pallotta stated that this budget “brings hope for revival starting in 2021.”

Adding, “the state is taking the first steps since the Great Recession to fully fund Foundation Aid for K-12 schools, which is a huge boost as districts and educators triage the pandemic-related needs of students.”

The FY 2022 Enacted Budget provides $29.5 billion in State funding to school districts for the 2021-2021 school year. This is recorded to be the highest level of state aid in history.

Additional spendings for education includes $13 billion in federal aid for public schools and $500 million in emergency federal assistance to nonpublic schools.

President Pallotta’s full statement on the FY 2022 budget is featured below: