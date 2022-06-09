ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Michelle Staebell of the New York State Society of CPAs says now is the perfect time to assess your 2022 income tax situation.

Staebell discussed that and the June 15 second-quarter estimated payment deadline Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“It’s a good time to remind everyone that the U.S. tax system is a pay-as-you-go system,” said Staebell. “Taxes need to be paid into the IRS or into the government as the income is earned and it’s a really important time to make sure that a taxpayer’s situations are keeping pace and their withholding is keeping pace so there are no surprises next year when they file their 2022 tax return.”

Staebell said there are no penalties for taxpayers who will get a refund but for those who owe money to the government penalties will be applied if the payment deadline is missed.

In that context, she offered a cautionary message for those who angle for a large refund.

“In this day and age with identity theft, I think it’s never a good idea to have several thousands of dollars in refunds because taxpayers could get that money in their pocket with each paycheck, and then if somebody steals their identity and files a fake tax return on their behalf they would be out that money. So I think it goes both ways. I think it’s a good idea to be closer to a break-even situation where a taxpayer has filed their tax return – they might owe a little bit without penalty, they might get a small refund, but no major swings in either direction. That’s kind of my goal when I’m giving advice.”

If you owe money, the IRS doesn’t care how it receives.

“Employees have the luxury of their employer doing that for them,” noted Staebell. “They never see the money. It’s taken right out of their paycheck and sent right into the government. But in this economy, we have a lot of self-employed individuals, gig workers, and independent contractors who don’t have that luxury. They need to stay on top of their personal tax situation, figure out how much money they’ve earned that hasn’t had taxes withheld, and they might have to send in quarterly estimated payments next week, June 15. And that’s the date that the IRS will assess penalties. There are four of those dates throughout the year and depending upon how much the taxpayer has sent in at each of those dates is how much the IRS may assess a penalty.”

Staebell said don’t set it and forget it when it comes to your payroll withholding. This is especially true for people starting a new job.

“Many taxpayers find the new hire paperwork that you fill out on the first day of your new job very confusing. So the W-4 is a form that sets up how much payroll or how much federal taxes would be withheld from the employee’s pay. A lot of taxpayers get confused by that form. It is overly confusing in my opinion. They set it and forget it. They kind of cross their fingers and hope that it results in a refund at tax time and I don’t think that’s a good strategy. I think it’s a good idea to routinely look at pay stubs and see what is the withholding and what is the taxpayer’s situation. At any point during the year, a taxpayer can fill out new paperwork to adjust – to increase or decrease the withholding to keep it on pace with what they want – a refund or owing a little bit but hopefully not owing enough to pay penalties.”

Questions or concerns? Consult a trusted Certified Public Accountant, CPA.