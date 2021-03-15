Added benefits included in new COVID relief plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The newly signed COVID-19 Relief plan contains additional benefits for individuals and families on top of stimulus checks.

CPA Garrett Wagner of the New York State Society of CPAs discussed the new spending plan and its tax implications Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Wagner noted the clock is ticking for small business owners who are looking for assistance. “The Paycheck Protection Program, if you haven’t gotten in on it yet, you’ve got until March 31, 2021,” said Wagner. “Don’t miss out on this amazing program. Contact your accountant, contact your CPA, or contact your banker – don’t miss out on it.”

The stimulus checks will have an impact on millions of Americans. “In this round, it’s up to $1,400 per individual, $2,800 per couple, and for a family of four you get $5,600 from the stimulus check,” Wagner noted. “It also now includes all dependents as well as elderly family members living in the household you claim on your tax return. And now it starts to phase out for single people at $75,000 of income and $150,000 for a married couple. So be on the lookout for those checks either being directly deposited or coming as debit cards in the mail.”

Wagner said families will also benefit from a significant change to the Child Tax Credit. “We could spend probably a couple of hours talking about this one, but we’ll try to hit on some of the high-level topics here. The first big one, it’s increasing the benefit for each child from $2,000 up to $3,600. And one of the biggest things for everybody out there is the IRS is going to start making advance payments on these in July. So you think about right now and your 2020 taxes, you get a refund based on a child tax credit. The IRS is going to send you part of that refund every month starting in July. So that’s something to be excited about and to watch out for if you’ve got kids you’ll get a nice benefit coming this summer.”

There are two components to unemployment changes that Wagner highlighted. “The extra federal benefit, which a year ago went up to $600 is now $300 and that’s extended through September 6, 2021. So if you’re on unemployment, you get that extra benefit a little bit longer. The second part is for people who received unemployment in 2020. You had to pay federal and state income tax on that. Well in this new Act the first $10,200 of unemployment you received is no longer taxable and that opens up a whole can of worms. So if you already filed your taxes and you had any unemployment at all, you’ll need to amend your tax return. The IRS now has to put plans in place to deal with it, New York State has got to decide how to deal with it, and then the tax software companies have to deal with it. And then it gets back to us as the practitioners and everybody out there as the clients. So if you got unemployment in 2020 you’ll have to amend your return or you’ll have to wait a little bit longer to file that tax return this year.”

April 15, 2021 remains the deadline for filing your personal income tax return for 2020.