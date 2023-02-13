FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the week of Valentine’s Day begins, AAA announced that drivers across the nation may love the drop in gas prices for this week.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas has dropped to $3.42 — a 5-cent decrease from the previous week as New York’s average price dropped down 4 cents to $3.52.

AAA attributes the drop in prices to fewer people fueling up their vehicles — According to the Energy Information Administration, demand for gas is down compared to a year ago.

“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan. “While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner.”

If the demand for gas and the cost of oil remains low, pump prices may continue to drop throughout the week, according to AAA.

A full breakdown of averages in Western New York can be found below: