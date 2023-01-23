ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices across the nation have gone up since last Monday — and AAA reports that demand for gas increased.

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of gas is now 11 cents higher — the average is nine cents higher than it was last year.

New Yorkers may also see higher prices at the pumps compared to last week. The average price for a gallon of gas increased by seven cents from last week. The average is only a penny higher than last year, however, both the national and statewide averages are higher than they were a year ago.

According to AAA, much of the Western and Central New York regions will see increased prices at the gas pumps. Motorists in Ithica, however, may see a decrease in prices at the gas pumps.

AAA Western and Central New York report the following averages:

Batavia – $3.39 (a six-cent increase)

Buffalo – $3.42 (a two-cent increase)

Elmira – $3.40 (a 10-cent increase)

Ithaca – $3.49 (decreased by three cents)

Rochester – $3.47 (a two-cent increase)

Rome – $3.61 (a five-cent increase)

Syracuse – $3.46 (a six-cent increase)

Watertown – $3.48 (a four-cent increase)

In addition, diesel prices saw a slight two-cent increase in diesel prices nationwide. However, in New York, the average price for diesel remains the same.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas inventories received 7.6 million barrels over the past two weeks, however, demand rose by half a million barrels daily. The administration also reports that inventories along the East Coast declined.