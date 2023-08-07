ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices continue to increase, but a new report says that there may be relief coming soon.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas increased by seven cents to $3.83. In New York, the price increased by eight cents, with the total average being $3.90.

The report says that prices are up due to the cost of oil, which is still in the low to mid-80s per barrel. Diesel prices have also increased. The national average for a gallon of diesel has gone up by 15 cents to $4.19 and New York’s average went up by eight cents to $4.46.

However, over the last week, demand for gas decreased as total domestic supplies increased. This is due to refinery operations resuming as normal following extreme heat last month.

“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall.”

AAA Western and Central New York report the following averages and increases from the week prior:

Batavia — $3.83 (12-cent increase)

Buffalo — $3.86 (10-cent increase)

Elmira — $3.85 (six-cent increase)

Ithaca — $3.90 (seven-cent increase)

Rochester — $3.90 (10-cent increase)

Rome — $3.93 (seven-cent increase)

Syracuse — $3.99 (10-cent increase)

Watertown — $3.96 (11-cent increase)

The national average for a gallon of gas is 29 cents higher than it was a month ago, but 24 cents lower than a year ago, according to the report.