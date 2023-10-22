ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sixth and final Honor Flight Rochester, Mission 81, landed Sunday afternoon, and the community was ready to welcome the veterans home!

62 veterans flew on Mission 81, this included veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, and the Vietnam War. With branches of service being the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Marines.

Honor Flight Rochester has flown more than 4,000 veterans since its launch in 2008. They say this has been funded by the community.

(Damon Fletcher / News 8 WROC)

“Honor Flight provided a taste of a brotherhood we had been missing, a warmth flowing from our families and community and a special closure to a conscious choice we had each made, long-ago, one that we might have even been doubting, for a half of century,” a veteran told Honor Flight Rochester.

Flights will resume in 2024.