Final Hill Cumorah Pageant delayed to 2021

WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Palmyra, N.Y. (WROC) — The Hill Cumorah Pageant’s final season will be delayed until 2021.

The July run of the pageant was to be its 83rd and final performance. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that concerns over the COVID-19 virus would push the 83rd and final performance to July 2021.

“The Hill Cumorah Pageant brings people from all over the world, and this just isn’t the time to do that,” Pageant President Neil Pitts said in a statement. “We are happy to know that it has been moved to another year. It would have been heartbreaking to have ended with a cancellation.”

The Church announced in 2018 that it would halt production on several of its large- scale productions, including the Hill Cumorah Pageant. Its 82nd season wrapped in July 2019 with around 46,000 people attending the pageant.

The final Hill Cumorah Pageant will run July 8 through 10 and 13 through 17, 2021.

