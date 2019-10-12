Film lovers remember Rochester native Robert Forster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester native and Oscar-nominated actor Robert Forster died in his Los Angeles home Friday night. The 78-year-old suffered from brain cancer.

Forster grew up in Rochester and spent a lot of time around the Little Theatre. A sign with Forster’s signature hangs in a hall inside the Rochester Little Theatre.

Forster visited the theatre many times during his career and could be seen signing autographs in the hall.

Scott Pukos, who works at the theatre, says he met Forster at the screening of the film ‘What They Had’ last September.

Courtesy of Scott Pukos

“He radiates just kindness. It’s affections how nice he was,” said Scott Pukos, public relations at The Little Theatre.

Forster was a Rochester native and University of Rochester graduate.

He is nationally known for his roles in productions like ‘Medium Cool’, ‘Jackie Brown’, and most recently Breaking Bad.

Rochester natives who watched his career grow called him an inspiration.

“I think he was east Rochester’s diamond in the rough, he was just, he meant a lot to that community,” said Kathryn Smith, a Rochester resident.

“I loved he’s film medium cold that’s when I first heard about him and was really impressed by his skill just had a real believable quality,” said Anne Schepp, a Rochester resident.

Those at the Little Theatre say, Foster’s impact will be felt throughout the Rochester art community.

“This is a huge loss. Like I said, he was such a big part of the film community here in Rochester,” said Pukos.

“He was a legendary actor whose from the area but he was also, he loved being from Rochester. He loved his roots here, he made it known that he was from the area. so that hurts,” said Pukos.