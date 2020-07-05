Film critic Jack Garner dies at age 75

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – News 8 learned that Rochester film critic Jack Garner died on Sunday at age 75.

Jack Garner is a renowned film critic in Rochester. He started reviewing films for the Democrat and Chronicle in the 1970s.

Garner was appointed as chief film critic of Gannett in 1987.

His writing has appeared in 100 Gannett newspapers worldwide.

Jack worked as a rewrite man at the Rochester Times-Union before focusing on film. At the Rochester Times-Union, he was part of the news team that won the Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Attica Prison rebellion in 1971.

Garner is one of only four people to receive the prestigious George Eastman Medal of Honor from George Eastman Museum.

He served on the boards of Writers & Books and BOA Editions and has taught film courses at Monroe Community College and the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Garner is survived by his wife Bonnie, their three children and six grandchildren.

