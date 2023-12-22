ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at Edna Craven Estates on Maria St Friday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived around 3:03 p.m. to find multiple people fighting in front of the smoking building. They called RPD to handle the active fights and deployed a hose to put out the fire.

According to firefighters, they found a stove fire in an apartment which had been put out by the sprinkler system. An initial search showed that there was nobody in the apartment.

RFD found the cause of the fire was due to unattended cooking.