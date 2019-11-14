Fight For Air Climb supports Lung Association

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb will take place this Saturday, November 16 in the stairwell of the First Federal Building in Rochester.

The fundraiser, now in its eighth year, supports research, advocacy, and educational efforts by the American Lung Association. The Executive Director for the American Lung Association for New York Justin King discussed the event Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We’ll get about 200 people to come out,” King said. “About 50 of those will be firefighters and 150 will be friends and family and corporate teams that’ll come out. And it is a race. It’s a vertical race up the 400 steps and 19 stories. Some will climb because they have had a family member pass away from lung disease and they want to help to get together and to celebrate and to remember. But others will climb, and especially firefighters because there are occupational hazards related to their work, being exposed to chemicals and smoke inhalation. So they like to raise awareness for clean air and lung disease. But our proceeds all go to support lung disease research, advocacy, and education around those topics.”

King said there’s still time to get involved before Saturday. “If you’re looking to get involved, visit our website, fightforairclimb.org/rochester. You can still sign up. You can even sign up the day of, but we want to make sure that you have enough time to do some fundraising and to create your participant page and send it out to social media. Let your network know what you’re doing and why you’re doing it. People can sign up as a virtual climber where they can still have that participant page and let others know, but not climb. You can also make a donation. You can go right on that website, you can find your local fire department, you can find a corporate team that you may want to support and make that donation. Eighty-eight cents of every dollar goes to our cause and to our mission and programs.”

Beyond the proceeds, King said the Fight For Air Climb is a chance to families to share their stories. “I think what’s most important is for the families and the people who are participating to be able to tell their story because so many people have been affected by lung disease, and especially lung cancer, which is the number one cancer killer of men and women. We want to make sure that that fact is out there, that people are made aware and that these stories resonate so people will be urged to go talk to their doctor if they have a concern, make sure they get tested early enough to be able to prevent or treat lung cancer, lung disease when it’s most treatable in early stages.”