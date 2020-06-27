Fewer than 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County. There are no new deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. In total there are 3,517 confirmed cases in Monroe County.

These new individuals include:

– 6 Females 5 Males 20-30

– 2 Females 1 Male 30-40

– 2 Males 40-50

– 1 Female 1 Male 50-60

– 2 Males 60-70

– 1 Male 70-80

– 1 Female 1 Male 90-100

In total, 269 people have died from COVID-19.

The DPH said 76 people are hospitalized and ten of those patients are in the ICU on ventilators.

In total, 3,114 people have recovered from the virus in Monroe County.