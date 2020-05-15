Few people take advantage of retail curbside pickup on first day of phase 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Phase one may have started Friday, but malls didn’t have a lot of visitors.

Greece Ridge Malls parking lots were empty. It was a similar scene at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta.

In Pittsford, lines for limited capacity grocery shopping were long, but it was a one-stop-shop for most.

Park Avenue was ripe with walkers and drivers, but calling ahead to pick up at stores didn’t seem to be the priority.

“I’m the type of person that wants to go see what’s out there and have a visual of some thing and i can just order online,” said Brittnee Johnson of Rochester.

Slow as it seemed, a few people like Carol Henchen of Gates took advantage of phase one retail.

“I ordered for curbside pickup,” Henchen said. “I am a teacher, I teach second grade in Greece, so I’m picking up a book that I’m gonna read to my kids today,” Henchen said.

“This is the first time that I picked up a book here at Barnes and Nobles and it feels nice to get outside for a couple of minutes.”