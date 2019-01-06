Fertility preservation law passed for Maryland

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARYLAND (WDVM-TV) - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a bill regarding health care insurance that went into effect on January 1, 2019.

The fertility preservation law requires health insurance providers to cover fertility preservation procedures for patients who need medical treatment in case of iatrogenic fertility.

According to the Maryland Health Care Commission, iatrogenic fertility is infertility caused by the diagnosis, manner, activity or treatment of a health care provider.

This law is aimed to help those with the medical need to preserve fertility, specifically those undergoing cancer treatment.

Theresa Chase-DeLauter, a Maryland resident, has survived breast cancer. Her daughter is also a survivor of breast cancer. When asked about her thoughts on the law, she said "If that is something the woman, the female wants to do, I think that is good. I think that is a good thing the insurance will cover that."

Maryland is the third state to pass the fertility preservation law, right behind Rhode Island and Connecticut.