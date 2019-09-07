Felicity Huffman to serve 1 month in jail for role in college admissions scandal

FILE – This April 3, 2019 file photo shows actress Felicity Huffman departing federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman to a month in jail for her role in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photos/Charles Krupa, File)

(WETM)– Actress Felicity Huffman may serve one month in jail for her role in the college admission scandal.

Huffman pleaded guilty earlier this year for committing mail fraud along with her connection to a $15,000 payment to an SAT proctor to fix an answer on her daughter’s exam.

Prosecutors advised she should spend one month in jail as well as pay a $20,000 fine.

In their filing prosecutors called Huffman’s conduct “deliberate and manifestly criminal.”

They said “neither probation nor home confinement would constitute meaningful punishment.”

Prosecutors would also like Huffman to supervised for up to a year after her jail time.