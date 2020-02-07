1  of  32
Closings
Fee Brothers’ Joe Fee dies at 55

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local internationally known figure of the cocktail world, Joe Fee, has died at 55.

Fee represented his family’s business, Fee Brothers Inc., on Portland Ave. in Rochester. The business produces different cocktail mixes and products which are sold and used internationally. The business started in 1864, and has been run by the family for four generations.

The Fee Brothers’ Facebook post said Fee died Thursday due to complications from a respiratory infection.

Calling hours are on Sunday, February 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Farrell-Ryan Funeral Home at 777 Long Pond Road.

There will be a funeral mass at St. John of Rochester Church at 10 a.m. The address is 8 Wickford Way in Fairport.

