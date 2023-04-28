ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating the theft of a FedEx truck that occurred on Keller Street Thursday morning.

Officers said that the driver was in the back of the truck re-arranging packages when at least one suspect stole his keys and drove away in the truck.

FedEx tracked down the stolen truck, which was abandoned on Herbard Street 20 minutes after the theft. No further information about the theft has been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 911.

