FedEx CEO challenges NY Times to debate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CEO of FedEx has challenged the New York Times to a public debate.
This comes after CEO and Chairman Frederick W. Smith said the Times published a factually incorrect story on Sunday.
The article said that FedEx cut their tax bill from $1.5 billion to $0 from 2017 to 2018.
FedEx responded by saying that the New York Times paid $0 in federal income tax in 2017.
Smith released a statement, calling for a public debate to raise awareness of tax issues.
I hereby challenge A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of the New York Times and the business section editor to a public debate in Washington D.C. with me and the FedEx corporate vice president of tax. The focus of the debate should be federal tax policy and the relative societal benefits of business investments and the enormous intended benefits to the United State economy, especially lower and middle class wage earners.