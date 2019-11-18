FedEx CEO challenges NY Times to debate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CEO of FedEx has challenged the New York Times to a public debate.

This comes after CEO and Chairman Frederick W. Smith said the Times published a factually incorrect story on Sunday.

The article said that FedEx cut their tax bill from $1.5 billion to $0 from 2017 to 2018.

This is quite a statement from Fred Smith and @FedEx pic.twitter.com/gl3d7dpAUW — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 18, 2019

FedEx responded by saying that the New York Times paid $0 in federal income tax in 2017.

Smith released a statement, calling for a public debate to raise awareness of tax issues.