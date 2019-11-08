Federal judge rules against Erie County Clerk’s lawsuit over Green Light Law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns’ lawsuit against three top state officials over the controversial Green Light Law has been dismissed.

Earlier this year, Kearns named Gov. Andrew Cuomo, State Attorney General Letitia James and DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder in a lawsuit.

Kearns was one of many county clerks voicing their opposition to the law, which allows undocumented immigrants to legally own and drive their own vehicles for work, shopping and taking kids to school.

The clerks say registering undocumented immigrants would defy federal law.

