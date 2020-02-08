Federal Ban blocks New Yorkers from trusted traveler programs, Governor Cuomo planning to sue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Department of Homeland Security says they are banning all New Yorkers from enrolling in some federal traveler programs, meanwhile, New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo says the ban violates New York’s sovereign immunity.

For residents crossing the U.S. border, trusted traveler programs give people pre-clearance for entry into the country but a new federal ban is preventing clearance for New Yorkers.

In a three page letter, DHS cites New Yorks driver’s license access and privacy act and lack of access to state department of motor vehicle records as reasons for the ban.

The letter saying-

“The act prevents DHS from accessing relevant information that only new york DMV maintains, including some aspects of an individual’s criminal history. As such, the act compromises CBP’s ability to confirm whether an individual applying for TTP membership meets program eligibility requirements,”

Governor Cuomo standing by the act and calling the federal ban political extortion at this press conference.

“They don’t have to go to a DMV database, you have the person in front of you. Second of all, our DMV database, we give it all to the FBI. If homeland security wants access to our database just go to the FBI,” said Governor Cuomo, New york democrat.

For people living in Monroe County, officials say they can still apply for trusted traveler programs, in light of the ban.

“We will continue to conduct our operations normal we’ll process all the applications that come before us as they are sent down through state law and state applications,” said Jamie Romeo, Monroe County clerk.

According to the Governor’s office, the lawsuit will argue that the Department of Homeland Security has violated New York’s sovereign immunity.

Meanwhile, the department of homeland security says they will continue to review what they are calling a harmful Act.