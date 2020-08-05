Shawn Dunwoody and community organizations unveil new hand sanitizer station at RTS center, made from old Pace bike station

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new hand sanitizer station is now in front of the RTS Transit Station in Rochester. The project was spearheaded by Rochester artist Shawn Dunwoody, along with the Hinge Neighbors project.

The station provides a dose of free hand sanitizer, made at Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport, for people entering and leaving the bus station. The three stations across Rochester — at the Transit Center, and another at Parcel 5 — are also supported by the Rochester Midland Corporation.

.@shawndunwoody Just unveiled his new hand sanitizer station for people coming out of RTS. There are two others across the city making sure that people can stay safe and clean! pic.twitter.com/a24hHCaFBu — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) August 5, 2020

Two students from the Schools of the Arts, and apprentices of Dunwoody were actually the ones who made the installations. They took the old Pace bike stations that were left after the company pulled out of Rochester, and painted them bright blue, and added wood, signage, and the dispenser mechanism.

“Well I get to do what I love and get paid, and i get to help my community too,” said Logan James, one of Dunwoody’s apprentices. “Doing this is especially important for me, since I have family that work in the medical industry, and if I can do something that can help other people, in this horrible time, then I feel pretty good.”