ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jazzy T is currently the host of “Best Ride Home” on 103.9 WDKX. It’s a drive-time program that runs from 2 p.m. to 6p.m. But now, Jazzy T is taking a step in another direction; from the limelight to behind the red “ON AIR” light. She is lending her experience to help people create podcasts with “JazzCast Pros.”

But hosting four hours of music — not to mention starting a podcast platform — is not for the faint of heart, but with Jazzy T’s passion, it’s a labor of love.

“If you love what you do, you never work in a day in your life,” she said in ROC Vox Studios. It’s a voice-over and audio production suite in Pittsford that the shoot today.

Her smile beams as she recalls being in timeout as a kid, and her mother blasting music to drown out her crying. But even though that, she fell in love with music and its vibrational healing power today.

But she also found another love: helping others. JazzCast Pros is a podcasting network with six shows on the Apple Podcasts channel. Jazzy T started building the skills in her previous stops.

“I really got into the editing (when) went to Michigan State University,” she said. “I got my degree there in telecommunications, so I’ve always loved editing, and taking something good and making it even better… And when I lived in LA, I had a chance to do some casting, and so I really fell in love with finding talent, and giving them a platform.”

JazzCast Pros is her way of combining those loves and giving back. It started during the pandemic when she was editing other people’s podcasts. It’s not only tech support and expertise, but lending her experience, to help people tell their stories, from start to finish.

“We really take the time in the beginning — at least a month — to narrow done on the development, the target audience, and what you do better than anyone else,” she said. “Think of podcasts like a pod, peas in a pod… You really have to niche down what your focus is.”

One of the shows she helped foster is a podcast called “Getting Real with BOSSY.” It’s hosted by two local business owners, Kelly Metras (who owns Salena’s and Nox in Village Gate in Rochester) and Kelly Bush (who owns Marshall St. Bar & Grille, Union Tavern, and K&B Consulting). In the show, they discuss with guests the struggles of owning a business.

“We talk about our similarities owning businesses, and the struggles, regardless of the differences in the actual business,” Metras said.

Bush adds that many of these shows in experience often just focus on the positive, and seemingly ignore the challenges that so many business owners face. It’s a chance, she says, for her and Metras to commiserate, and give a sense of solidarity to their listeners.

“No matter what the business is, we all have the same challenges,” Bush said. Certainly of those challenges was starting a podcast. That’s where Jazzy T’s experience and coaching came in.

“When Kelly and I started this, we figured this was something we could do in our basement, no problem, piece of cake,” she said. “If we were still doing that, we’d be on episode 1.”

“I get so much enjoy in undiscovered talent, and just putting the world upon them, showing people that this person is amazing, you should be paying attention to them, they got next,” Jazzy T said. “I love that more than being on the air myself.”