Rochester man makes igloo with TV, space heater, and bed in backyard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Man caves are by definition, cool. But one Rochester man, Carlos Merriweather — is best known as “The Social Butterfly” and works as an educator as Mr. “Frederick Douglass” — took his man cave from cool, to ice cold.

Every winter since 2018 following a large snow storm that winter, Merriweather has crafted the igloo in his backyard. He said that instead of building a snowman, he thought something else might be better. His “other half” told him he was crazy.

“I just utilize the snow that I had in my driveway. I figured I got to do something with the snow. I can give it to the snow,” he said. “I can get some exercise, and I can be creative.”

The small igloo — it could fit inside the garage it sits in front of — has all of the comforts of home. As Merriweather sipped on some wine, he showed off the “fridge,” meaning a small shelf with beer and water, a TV, a DVD player, an air bed, candles, and even a space heater.

“And a good book,” he added, flashing a convenient copy of a Frederick Douglass biography. “Can’t go wrong with a good book.”

As for future plans, he says he plans to build one every winter it snows. He often entertains guests, though he says he has yet to spend a night.