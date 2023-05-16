MIRAMAR BREACH, FL (WROC) — Rochester singer and songwriter Adrianna Noone got the chance of a lifetime:

She shared the stage with music star Brandi Carlile. The performance was at Carlile’s “Mothership Weekend” in Miramar, Florida, this past Saturday.

To earn the chance, Noone submitted a video to sing with Carlile during the “Brandi-oke” portion of the festival. She was one of 12 singers who got to sing with Carlile on stage.

“She’s my idol so why not give it a whirl and see what happens?” Noone said in an email interview. “So I did and I got a message a couple of days later.

“I still thought, OK, ‘this is too good to be true. There’s no way she’s actually going to be up there playing with me,’ but she was!”

Noone sang Carlile’s song, “The Mother,” on the beachside stage at the festival. Noone said she was nervous at first, but Carlile made her feel right at home.

After the performance, Noone says Carlile and all of the singers ran into the ocean together.

Noone writes and performs her own music. She also performs with local emerging band, Public Water Supply; who are fresh off a well-received set at the Lilac Festival.