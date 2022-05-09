ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two peregrine falcons have made their new homes in Rochester, according to RFalconcam.com. The two unbanded birds — meaning that they are not actively tracked — were named Nova and Neander by over 500 community votes. They have even laid eggs; a clutch of four.

RFalconcam is a site that documents two peregrine falcon nests that sit atop the Times Square Building in downtown Rochester. The Genesee Valley Audubon Society runs the camera, which they say helps their conservation efforts.

“(It’s) is the local chapter of the National Audubon Society, which is a environmental conservation organization that works to save habitat for birds and people too,” said June Summers, who has worked for the organization for 30 years.

The 24/7 livestreaming cameras used to be on top of the Kodak Tower. According to their website, the first nest went up on the iconic building in 1995. It eventually moved to the Times Square Building in 2008.

RFalconCam is meticulous about documenting their history, too. They have a blow by blow list of every update, move, and even track the named falcons that come, go, born, and raised here. But the livestreaming camera gives a special look into this special bird.

“We wanted to keep the cameras going so people could watch the falcons raise their young,” Summers said.

The peregrine falcon is the fastest animal on earth. It can reach 200 miles an hour as it dives to catch its prey. This formidable fowl was became an endangered species in our area due the use of the pesticide DDT in the 1970s. Summers says the bird was nearly wiped out.

But the success of RFalconcam and The Genesee Valley Audubon Society mirrors the national push to help save the raptor. The peregrine falcon is no longer endangered. In fact, since it relies on diving to catch its prey, scientists say it’s one of the best examples of urban adaptation, as the falcons can start their dives from high buildings. They can help control native populations of pigeons and starlings in cities like Rochester.

Summers says that the camera aids in their conservancy efforts, by helping everyday people connect the bird helps us connect with the families there; by showing us the circle of life…

“We think its an important lesson in how these birds live. Each of these birds is an individual, and we’ve learned so much from each of the birds,” Summer said. “It’s so raw… Peregrines eat birds. They kill them on the wing and they eat them.”

And despite the moves the falcon camera nests, the effort has increased the falcon population 12 young falcons released in 1994 — when Kodak initially started the project — to 78 falcons raised in Rochester.